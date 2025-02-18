UCLA's Cronin Has Been Impressed With Freshman Perry's Growth
The UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) are a fairly veteran team this season with several experienced players transferring over this past offseason. One guy who is in his first year of college basketball is freshman guard Trent Perry, who has continued to thrive every time he steps onto the floor.
In last Friday's win over the Indiana Hoosiers, Perry posted 7 points on 3-3 shooting with three rebounds and a blocked shot in 15 total minutes. Bruins coach Mick Cronin was asked about Perry's success and growth when he addressed the media on Monday.
"He's a guy that's a really good player that can be a huge factor for us," Cronin said. "Because his off-the-ball defense and his intelligence is great, getting him to be a factor for us, because he's got it in him, is something that could really really help us in March. ... What are we going to have to look like to win in March and a Trent Perry, that's a big factor for us. [He] makes us a better team and gives you another weapon."
Cronin gave more insight on what has impressed him from Perry and the things that he has excelled at over the course of the year. One thing that Cronin did not mention is the freshman's toughness and nose for the basketball. He works harder than anyone else on the floor as a young player should.
"Stuff that people wouldn't notice, he is great as far as his off-the-ball defense," Cronin said. "His scouting report adherence, he's improving on the ball, and his understanding of what we're trying to do. [He's] getting tougher with the ball versus college players that are four or five years older than him. He's getting better with that and just continue to work with him on his shooting and making sure he's lifting his elbow and shooting the ball with arc. He's also a weapon late-game if he gets to a point where he can really take care of the ball because he's an elite free throw shooter. ... When you have a guard like that, it's a big weapon."
Perry has played in 25 of the team's 26 games this season, averaging 3.9 points in just under 12 minutes per game (11.9). Despite not taking many shots in limited time, Perry's free-throw shooting has been his best quality, hitting at an 82.5% clip and ranks fifth on the team in free throws made (33).
There will be a moment in either the Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournament where Perry is going to be inserted into the game in a big spot. Whether it be a hot game from him or other players in foul trouble, the West Covina, Calif. native is going to have to step up and he has shown the tools to do so.
