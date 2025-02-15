Freshman Perry Comes Up Big in Bruins' Win Over Indiana
UCLA is one of the deepest teams in the Big Ten.
On any given night, any one player can stand out. That's what one of the things that makes this team dangerous.
One name we haven't heard a ton this season is that of freshman guard Trent Perry. The former four-star recruit occasionally has his moments, coming off the bench in crucial moments to contribute with his nothing-to-lose mentality.
In the Bruins' critical road win over Indiana on Friday, Perry certainly made his presence felt.
The freshman contributed 7 points and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field. He hit a significant 3 in the second half that would extend UCLA's lead from 4 to 7 and also recorded a timely block in the final 2 minutes.
Perry played 15 minutes, his second-longest time log against a Big Ten opponent this season.
“When teams play small, we’ve got the guys to do that, and it’s a great time to play Trent Perry," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin after the game. "As you can see, he’s really good. He’s got a tremendous future.”
Cronin praised the freshman guard, who he believes has a high upside.
“I’ve had confidence in him, it’s just finding the right times to get him the minutes," Cronin said. "I should have more at Illinois. I beat myself up after every loss, and I thought we should’ve played smaller. When they decided to play small tonight, it was a chance to play Trent and get him minutes.
"He’s had a great attitude throughout, being a McDonald’s All-American and having choppy minutes. He can’t possibly have a better attitude. He could get one shot, and he never stops talking, never stops hustling, always in the right spot. That kid’s going to be a great player – he’s a winner.”
Perry could very well be the future of this program down the road, and he's gaining some valuable experience in the meantime.
On the year, Perry is averaging 3.9 points per game and 1.8 rebounds in nearly 12 minutes of action.
His role during this final stretch could prove to be critical as the Bruins make a push toward the top of the conference.
