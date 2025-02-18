Bruins' Dynamic Post Duo Starting to Bud in Final Stretch
The UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) are beginning to find success with a dangerous duo in the post, featuring top scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and budding star sophomore Aday Mara. The pair are looking like a productive 1-2 punch in the paint, looking to cause issues for opposing big men.
On Monday, Bilodeau spoke about what it has been like to play alongside Mara and the chemistry that the pair have brought in recent games. Mara's playing time has risen significantly over the past few games, giving the two more of a chance to play together.
"It's a lot of fun playing with Aday," Bilodeau said. "I think it's great playing playing with him, I think it adds like [a] little different perspective on on our team. He's so talented in there offensively and then defensively, he brings a huge presence in the paint. It makes my job a lot easier, so it's really fun playing with him."
Mara has transformed his game compared to his freshman season. He is averaging career highs in almost every category: points (5.8), rebounds (3.7), blocks (1.5), field goal percentage (58.6%) and minutes played (12.4). The Spain native may be the biggest surprise this season for UCLA.
With Bilodeau standing at 6-9, he is rarely the tallest starter on the floor and can be at a disadvantage on the boards despite his 4.5 rebounds per game. Adding Mara to the mix gives Bilodeau a lesser load on the glass while the 7-3 center can chip in with some key rebounding.
Not to mention the pick and roll game that can be created between the two. Bilodeau is so talented in space with the ball in his hands and has already shown a liking for those drop-down passes to Mara for a slam dunk. Keep an eye on these two when they enter the floor together this week.
The Bruins will battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9) on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion, seeking their 20th overall win of the year. With the Gophers being a veteran team with strong size, expect Bilodeau and Mara to play in tandem together with a chance for another productive night.
