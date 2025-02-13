REPORT: Bruins' Bilodeau Among Top Big Ten Transfers
The UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5) received several new transfer players this offseason who have been major contributors to the team's successful season so far. The one that has stood out amongst the rest is junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who has been the Bruins' most consistent and talented scorer.
Big Ten college basketball analyst and broadcaster Andy Katz recently gave out his Top 10 transfer players in the conference this season. He ranked Bilodeau as No. 8 on the list.
The former Oregon State Beaver has given Katz and the rest of the nation every reason to believe he belongs in this group.
After spending his first two collegiate seasons with the Beavers, Bilodeau brought his talents to Westwood, seeking to compete for a Big Ten title and breakout season. He is currently averaging a team-high 14.3 points on 50.4% shooting with 4.5 rebounds in just over 26 minutes per game.
Bilodeau has delivered clutch performances all season long, resulting in crucial wins that have kept this team near the top of the conference standings with their seven-game win streak that was recently snapped with a road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6) on Tuesday night.
What makes Bilodeau such an elite talent is his ability to score anywhere on the floor. His outside shooting has been stellar of late, he succeeds immensely on mid-range jump shots with a defender in his face and can impose his will on the interior as a dominant post player at 6-9, 230 pounds.
Despite missing essentially two games at the end of January with an ankle injury, the Kennewick, Wash. native has not skipped a beat since returning. He scored 25 points with a season-high seven made three-pointers in their loss to the Illini, continuing to show his three-level scoring ability.
Every year, there are always a handful of players that lift their team to greater heights than what was originally expected to start the season. When the Bruins enter the NCAA Tournament next month, Bilodeau can be the guy to give this group an added boost in search of a deep playoff run.
