WATCH: UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau, Kobe Johnson Speak After Loss to Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's tough to find the hunger to move on when you suffer a beatdown, especially late in the season.
But UCLA is going to have to do just that, as the Bruins now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament after taking a tough 86-70 loss to Wisconsin in Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
UCLA junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and senior forward Kobe Johnson spoke after the game about how the team will keep its head up as it approaches The Big Dance.
You can watch below:
Bilodeau had just 2 points in the contest, an uncharacteristic outing for the Bruins' leading scorer on the year. He did, however, post nine rebounds, which was tied for the most in the game.
Johnson, meanwhile, had a strong showing, scoring 14 points while earning five boards and a block. The senior has just one NCAA Tournament left to play, which means it's time to lay it all out on the floor.
Below is a partial transcript from UCLA coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser:
Q. Tough game. That's not UCLA basketball. Where do you think it went wrong, and what do you think you can do now going forward in the tournament?
Cronin: "You got to give Wisconsin credit. They shot the lights out. We all have weaknesses, and there are teams that can shoot it at five positions. Really, we don't have the personnel. We don't match up well with teams like that, and we haven't all year. When teams are like that, like when Michigan made shots like that, we don't have an athletic lineup that can just switch and really shut that down. They're really hard -- we're going to have to beat them with offense. Like I watch certain teams play, and I know they're a bad matchup for us. I mean, you can get mad and yell. I'm just giving you -- removed from I'm -- I'm upset about, I thought effort-wise. Really what I was upset with wasn't that. It was because I knew the matchup was going to be a problem, so I knew we'd have to be a high-execution team today. To Skyy's point, they know. The message was, we can't try to win a 3-point shooting contest. So, if they get hot, we can't just grab it and shoot it and try to match them. And that's what we did. That was hammered into them from the time we knew we were playing them. We cannot do that. Case in point, we're losing at half at home when we played them, and we shot like 15 3s, three or four for 15. Second half, we shot five 3s in that game in the second half, and we were, I think, 15 for 20 from 2 and shot over 60 percent and won the game. We stopped trying to match them. We took the bait miserably today. So, they're a tough matchup for us."
