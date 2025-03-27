Bruin Duo Earns Recognition Beyond the Court
Two key contributors to UCLA men’s basketball have been recognized for their excellence off the court as well.
Senior guard Lazar Stefanovic and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau were named to the NCAA Division I Academic All-District selections, as announced this week by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
The honor, which acknowledges student-athletes who excel both academically and athletically, is nothing new for the Bruin duo. Both Stefanovic and Bilodeau have earned the distinction for a second consecutive year.
Stefanovic was previously recognized following the 2023–24 season, while Bilodeau received the honor last year as a sophomore at Oregon State prior to transferring to UCLA.
Stefanovic, a sociology major set to graduate this spring, was one of only three Bruins to appear in all 34 games during the 2024–25 season. He averaged 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while providing veteran leadership and steady play on both ends of the floor.
He shot 40.4 percent from the field, connected on 32 percent of his attempts from deep, and converted 21 of 22 free throws.
More than just a statistical contributor, Stefanovic brought experience and maturity to a team navigating the challenges of its first season in the Big Ten.
His ability to lead by example extended beyond the game, as he consistently maintained the academic performance required for this distinction, including a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.
For Bilodeau, the Academic All-District honor caps off a standout first year in Westwood. He led UCLA in scoring with 13.5 points per game and ranked second in rebounding with 4.6 boards per contest.
His 49.6 percent field goal percentage and 40 percent mark from three-point range helped power the Bruins through a highly competitive Big Ten schedule. His performance earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the NABC All-Pacific District First Team.
Yet it was his leadership and passion for the team that resonated most after UCLA’s season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a hard-fought loss to Tennessee.
“ I love this team,” Bilodeau said postgame. “First year in the Big Ten, getting fourth with how we fought. Getting through the ups and downs. Going to miss those seniors, Kobe and Laz, they're great on and off the court. I love those guys. Just all around, good things about everyone, coaching staff, team, everyone else who puts hours into this. Couldn't be more proud of this team.”
That sentiment underscores the qualities that make Bilodeau such a standout student-athlete: talented, selfless, and fully invested in the program’s success.
His recognition alongside Stefanovic is a reflection not just of individual excellence but of the culture UCLA basketball continues to build under Coach Mick Cronin.
