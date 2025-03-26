UCLA Senior G Kobe Johnson: Career Recap
The collegiate basketball career of UCLA forward Kobe Johnson has come to a close, and the journey he has been on through four seasons in Southern California is inspiring. He put the work in to become a starter and gained value in so many other ways than just scoring the ball.
Johnson began his career on the other side of town, playing three years with the Bruins' bitter rival, USC. In his freshman year, he played in 27 games with zero starts and averaged just 7.5 minutes per game, leading to a point average of just 1.2 and 1.0 rebounds.
Sophomore year would be much better for Johnson as he was implemented into the starting role and was a key factor for a Trojan team that made the NCAA Tournament but lost in the First Round in 2023. He would average 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals, showing his high potential.
The best season of Johnson's career came in his final season with USC, starting 28 of 31 games while averaging a career-high 10.9 points on 40.4% shooting with 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. He lit up the stat sheet in every category, something he did extremely well with the Bruins.
When the Milwaukee native joined UCLA, it gained not just a veteran who could score at a decent pace but one of the best defenders and rebounders that the Bruins have seen in recent years. Johnson led the team in steals (55), total rebounds (202), and offensive rebounds (61).
One thing that led to Johnson starting all 34 games this season was his ability to impact the game outside of scoring. He had a hot four-game stretch of scoring in double figures, but his biggest value was creating extra possessions through forcing turnovers and rebounding on both ends.
Johnson's lone year in Westwood and final of his collegiate career featured him averaging 7.9 points on 46.4% shooting, career-highs in three-point percentage (36.2%) and rebounds (5.9). He also added 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
It will be difficult for the Bruins to replace a player like Johnson with all the intangibles that made him a great player. He embodied everything that head coach Mick Cronin wants out of each of his players and was a reason why he never came out of the game. He will be missed dearly as a Trojan and Bruin.
