Is UCLA's Bilodeau a Top 20 Player in the Big Ten?
UCLA junior forward Tyler Bilodeau has been nothing but exceptional all season long in his first season with UCLA. As the season nears the end, and given the production that Bilodeau has provided for the Bruins this season, should he be in the conversation for being a top 20 player in the Big Ten?
Bilodeau leads the Bruins in average points scored per game at 14.1 points per game. On the season, Bilodeau has scored 366 points for UCLA, while improving his 3-point shooting from 34.5% as a sophomore to 44.2% as a junior.
In fact, when looking at the average points scored per game across the talented Big Ten conference, Bilodeau is ranked 20th in that category. It is not the only ranking Bilodeau finds himself in in terms of offensive performance.
Bilodeau excels in field-goal success rate as well, shooting 50% on the season. That puts him among the top 50 in the nation. On a team that is highly known for its defense, Bilodeau brings the right amount of offense for UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin.
While statistics are used to measure the performance of an individual player, there is not a statistic that shows how impactful a player is for their team. If there were to be such a statistic, Bilodeau would easily crack the top 10, as he took all accountability in aspects that he could have performed better in the recent loss to Minnesota.
"I take responsibility for that. I can't miss free throws like that," he said.
The Bruins have needed Bilodeau in almost every game this season, but even the leader of the team can fall short from time to time. Bilodeau has scored 12 points in back-to-back performances for UCLA, one ending in victory, the other in defeat.
If Bilodeau isn't regarded in the top 20 among Big Ten athletes now, he will have the chance to prove that he is with the remaining games left on UCLA's schedule. Lucky for Bilodeau, the Bruins host Ohio State at home in their next game, and Bilodeau has averaged better numbers at home than on the road this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.