Bruins' Leading Scorer Didn't Miss a Beat in Return to Action
The UCLA Bruins' (16-6, 7-4) top scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, back in full force on Thursday night as he helped his team blow out the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5) at home, completing the season sweep.
After suffering an injury in the first few minutes against the Washington Huskies last week, Bilodeau missed the rest of the game and sat out of Monday's rivalry game against the USC Trojans. He was back in action against the Ducks and showed once again why he is one of the Big Ten's top scorers.
In 28 minutes of action, Bilodeau posted 15 points with six rebounds and four assists. He got going immediately, knocking down a 3-pointer on the very first possession of the game. He would finish 3-5 from beyond the arc and 5-8 from the field.
UCLA dominated Oregon, leaving no doubt this time around after narrowly defeating the Ducks in Eugene earlier this season.
The Bruins prospered from having their top scorer back on the floor as he is averaging a team-high 14 points on 50.9% shooting from the field. Even though UCLA found a way to win its last two outings, Bilodeau's presence and production is needed for this team to be at its best.
Bilodeau now has 14 games this season with 15 or more points. He has been the most consistent player and one of the most elite scorers from anywhere on the floor. The former Oregon State transfer is a three-level scorer, using his physicality inside and 6-9 size to shoot the 3 ball.
Late in the contest, Bilodeau took a seat for the final several minutes, spiking concerns of him tweaking that ankle once again. Coach Mick Cronin told the media postgame that he was just experiencing cramps and had the luxury to rest him with the Bruins cruising to a 26-point win.
UCLA will take the weekend to rest up and make sure that Bilodeau has no lingering issues with that injury he suffered eight days ago. It will prepare for another ranked opponent as the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) will come to Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, seeking their 14th-straight victory.
