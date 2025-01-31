Bruins Cruise to Fifth-Straight Win, Crush Oregon at Home
The UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) came to play on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion as they cruise to a dominant 78-52 win over the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5). The win completes the two-game season sweep of the Ducks and improves the Bruins' winning streak to five games.
Simply put, the Bruins could not have played better against a team they had just barely scraped by the first time. After a slim one-point win on the road back in early December, UCLA denied the Ducks' revenge as they held Oregon to their lowest total of the season by far.
UCLA jumped out to an early 13-6 lead and would never trail throughout the entire contest. The offense never wavered, and the defensive performance was off the charts. The Bruins outplayed the Ducks in every facet of the game, forcing more turnovers, out-rebounding, and executing better.
The Ducks shot a pitiful 41.2% from field on 21-51 shooting. Their 3-point numbers were even worse, going 4-23 from beyond the arc, good for 17.4 %. They had just two scorers in double figures with senior center Nate Bittle leading the way with 13 points.
On the other side, UCLA shot incredibly well from all over the floor, going 30-54 from the field (55.6%) and a strong 11-23 from downtown (47.8%). The Bruins turned the ball over just eight times, one of their lowest totals of the season in that category.
Bruins sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. was absolutely sensational in the win, leading all scorers with 21 points and four rebounds. Junior guard Dylan Andrews continues to be impressive, notching 15 points and going 3-5 from 3.
In his return to action, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau looked like his normal self after missing the Bruins' last outing against USC and much of their game against Washington last week due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first 3 minutes of that contest. He poured in 15 points with three key triples, while adding six rebounds and four assists. He reminded Bruins fans who their top scorer has been all year long.
The win marks the largest margin of victory over the Ducks since 2009. It was a wire-to-wire victory for a team that has continued to look better and better each time it steps on the floor. The Bruins will face their toughest test of the season on Tuesday when No. 7 Michigan State (18-2, 9-0) comes to town.
The past two weeks has completely changed the outlook of this team and the direction they are heading this season. After five consecutive victories, expect this Bruins team to be back inside the rankings come Monday. Tonight's win further showed how good this team is.
