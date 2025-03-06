By the Numbers: History of UCLA-USC Basketball
As the final game approaches for the UCLA Bruins, they should feel right at home knowing their opponents like the back of their hands. UCLA will host its crosstown rival, the USC Trojans, to round out both programs' first season as members of the Big Ten.
The history between the two schools is extensive across all sports the teams compete in, it always makes for an emotional game. Saturday's showdown will likely be sold out, as fans anxiously await the matchup between the two rival schools.
The Bruins aren't unfamiliar with the Trojans, as the game on Saturday will be the 62nd matchup between the two programs, with the most recent contest ending with UCLA standing tall in an 82-76 victory in January.
UCLA has gotten the upper hand over USC over the course of history, recording 37 wins while only losing 24 contests between the first matchup in January of 1998 to January of 2025. However, the winning ways have been split between the two programs in their most recent games.
Over the last 10 matchups, the Bruins and Trojans have split the games down the middle with five wins and five losses. That being said, it wasn't always the Bruins getting the upper hand on their rivals. The longest losing streak UCLA has endured in the long history is a five-games losing streak between 2019-2022.
Over the course of the rivalry's history, UCLA has scored 4,425 points against its rival, averaging 73 points per game, whereas USC has scored 3,834 points and has averaged 68.46 points per game. If history is set to repeat itself, as it often does from time to time, UCLA might have the extra edge with the home-court advantage.
The Bruins' defense thus far in the Big Ten has been spectacular, as it leads the conference, holding its opponents to 65.1 points per game while averagely scoring 74.4 points per game. If UCLA can surpass its average points scored per game, the team will be able to end its regular-season campaign on a high note.
Saturday's game is set for 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST.
