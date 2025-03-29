UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' First Week of Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins are just about a week into the transfer portal madness that has overwhelmed college basketball and have been heavily involved in a multitude of ways. The Bruins have lost a few players, returned a couple, and are swirling as a hot destination for one of the nation's best guards.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the latest happenings in the first week of the transfer portal being open, recapping the few Bruins that decided to transfer out, several that decided to stay and a potential game-changing get.
You can watch the episode below:
Who has Transferred Out?
The Bruins have lost a few players from last season to the transfer portal, starting with keynote starting guard, junior Dylan Andrews. The third-year Bruin struggled heavily on the offensive side this season, averaging just 6.9 points and 3.4 assists.
Andrews' production was under par from what both he and Bruin fans expected, prompting his decision to leave. He holds one year of eligibility left and will seek out a starting role with a higher production clip on offense.
UCLA also lost junior forward William Kyle III. A guy with tremendous upside, Kyle failed to pan out in Westwood, averaging just 9.6 minutes per game across 32 appearances. He recently made the decision to transfer to the Syracuse Orange for his final year of eligibility.
The third and final transfer exit so far was redshirt sophomore forward Devin Williams. After playing in just 10 games, averaging 1.4 points in the 2023-'24 season, Williams redshirted this past year and ultimately decided to leave the program. He has two years left to seek out another destination.
Who is Returning?
The Bruins have several key returners that will keep this team at the top of the Big Ten next year. Junior guard Skyy Clark was the first to make it official, announcing that he would return for his senior year. A guard with a high-level shot from all levels and great ball security only helps this team.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. was the next to commit back to head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins. Dailey was one of UCLA's top scorers last season, averaging 11.4 points on 50.7% shooting and 4.0 rebounds per game. He is entering his junior year with a high ceiling.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau is going to spend his final year of college ball in Westwood. Bilodeau led the Bruins in scoring last season at 13.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is going to be the featured piece of the offense once again, showing his hot shot and strong post play.
The final and most recent player to confirm their return was true freshman guard Trent Perry. Averaging 3.7 points in 11.4 minutes per game, Perry just barely got his feet wet in his first collegiate season. He is going to be a sensational guard for this team in future years with a potent skill set.
Acquisition Rumors?
The one major acquisition rumor that continues to swirl around the Bruin program is the potential addition of New Mexico Lobos junior guard Donovan Dent. One of the most coveted players in the portal is a Riverside, Calif. native and many rumors have hinted on his return home.
Dent was the only Division-I player last season to average over 20 points and five assists, making him an elite-level point guard that can score in bunches, something the Bruins lacked last year. If Dent is in a UCLA jersey next season, this team has a very high ceiling with national title expectations.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE