Bruins Blown Out by Badgers in Big Ten Quarterfinal
The No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-7) had a tough time keeping up with the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (25-8, 13-7) in Friday afternoon's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, suffering a blowout loss in their first ever Big Ten tournament game.
The Badgers exacted their revenge from the regular season upset victory that UCLA earned at Pauley Pavilion, knocking down an absurd 19 3-pointers to earn an 86-70 victory and move into the Semifinal round to face the No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans tomorrow afternoon.
It was an uphill battle all game long for the Bruins as they took a 19-point deficit into halftime, unable to mount a comeback in the second half. UCLA shot just 32.4% (22-68) from the field while making 10 less three point shots. It was simply difficult to keep up with the high-powered Badger offense.
Wisconsin senior guard John Tonje had a game-high 26 points, going a perfect 6-6 from three-point land. He was virtually unstoppable from the opening tip as the Bruins' top conference defense was unable to keep him at bay. Sophomore guard John Blackwell chipped in with 18 as well.
The Bruins had just two scorers double figures as sophomore guard Sebastian Mack led the group with 18 points off the bench but fouled out towards the end of the contest. Senior guard Kobe Johnson posted a strong 14 points, but it was not enough to make a comeback.
UCLA junior forward Tyler Bilodeau had one of his worst games in a Bruin jersey this season, scoring just two points on 1-7 shooting. He did lead the team with nine rebounds but struggled to keep pace offensively. Not many teams would be able to overcome what Wisconsin did shooting the ball.
Sophomore center Aday Mara rolled his ankle midway through the second half and was taken back to the locker room before returning to the bench, but did not enter back in the game. Mara's status will be something to keep an eye on as the Bruins now prepare for the big dance.
UCLA will known head back to Westwood as they await Selection Sunday, determining which seed they will get for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They have largely been projected to be a No. 6 seed, but this recent loss could drop them to a No. 7 if the committee deems it appropriate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.