UCLA's Mack Has Stepped Up Over Last Three Games
The UCLA Bruins' first season in the Big Ten has been nothing short of impressive. While the team can't finish at the top of the standings, its record has proved nothing more than that UCLA belongs exactly where it is.
Many Bruin fans often talk about the impact that junior forward Tyler Bilodeau has had on the season or how senior Kobe Johnson has been exactly what UCLA has needed this season. One player that has fluctuated all season that deserves his flowers as of late is sophomore guard Sebastian Mack.
Mack has seen his role decrease in his sophomore season compared to how he was utilized as a freshman, but he has still found ways to contribute. On the season, Mack is averaging 9.9 points per game, which only aids the Bruins on their offensive front.
Starting in only one game this season after starting in 30 games last season for UCLA, Mack has been able to adjust well to his role change to make room for upperclassmen. That being said, Mack has been one of the more consistent Bruins for head coach Mick Cronin on the court as of late.
In his recent three games, a stretch where UCLA holds a record of 1-2, Mack has dropped double-digit numbers in the point department. Scoring 34 points over his last three games, averaging 11.3 per game, the Bruins have been a better team when Mack is on the court.
Not only has Mack aided the offense with his shooting, he has also been apart of the rebounding and assist game. In his recent three contests, Mack has collected eight rebounds and eight assists, all while playing in an average of 25 minutes on the court.
Even though Mack's role decreased this season, he has shown improvements in his game. Possessing a 43.5% field-goal percentage and shooting 31% from beyond the arc, Mack has taken his shooting game to another level. Perhaps next season, Mack will see more time on the court to show off as he will be among the upperclassmen himself.
Mack and the rest of UCLA's program have two more games to end the season on a high note. Their next contest comes in the form of the Northwestern Wildcats before they return back home to take on their in state rivals, the USC Trojans.
