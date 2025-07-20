How to Watch UCLA's Kobe Johnson's Final Summer League Game
UCLA alum and current Atlanta Hawks rookie Kobe Johnson will be playing in his final NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Boston Celtics with a chance to go undefeated in five games.
Despite averaging just 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.0 steals in three games, Johnson has shown continuous improvement each game.
The former Bruin and Atlanta take on the Celtics on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT, on ESPNU.
On Thursday, he continued on his quest for a guaranteed contract with the Hawks when he had an efficient 12 points, four rebounds and two assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc in a 92-88 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
A game like Thursday's moves the former Bruin closer to earning a guaranteed contract with Atlanta. The Hawks overhauled their roster, trying to build a contender in the depleted Eastern Conference. Johnson's skill set alone makes him an ideal player archetype that the Hawks have valued for a while.
The recipe for building success around Trae Young, Atlanta discovered, is surrounding the All-Star point guard with long, athletic wings like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (Kobe's brother). That is exactly the type of player Johnson is, but in guard form.
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three seasons with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defensive honors in his career.
His defensive identity alone is what made him attractive to various teams in the draft. He could potentially thrive in the backcourt next to Young, especially if his perimeter shot is falling. Undrafted free agents are a long shot by default, but those who have the skillset and grit that Johnson plays with often find themselves a spot in the modern NBA.
Should Johnson not acquire a guaranteed contract with the Hawks after the summer league, he will undoubtedly be a staple of their G League team and possibly sign for a two-way contract should he continue to improve with the franchise.
