Can Bruins Win First-Ever Big Ten Title?
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-2) just earned another marquee victory this past weekend with a nail-biting victory over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs to bolster their record and their hopes of being a championship contender in the Big Ten.
The Bruins are starting their program career in a new conference, moving over to the Big Ten this past season due to conference realignment. They have a good of a chance as any team in the conference to take home a Big Ten championship in their first season in the conference.
Looking back at previous teams to win the conference in the regular season, the magic number seems to be at least 15 conference wins. Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers went 17-1 in conference and won it the year prior at 15-5.
Dating back to the 2021-'22 season, there were co-champions, including the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini as both teams were 15-5 in Big Ten play. If UCLA wants to take home a conference title in their first year, they will likely need 15 wins even in a stacked conference.
There are currently four ranked teams left on the Bruins schedule within the Big Ten. Several others have been ranked at one point this season, and multiple will be ranked by the time UCLA plays them. It will not be an easy task in a very difficult conference, but the Bruins have the talent to do it.
UCLA is already 2-0 in Big Ten play, tied with Michigan and Michigan State for first place. With 18 games left, all in conference, the Bruins will likely need to win 13 of their final 18 games to seal a championship. That is very doable for the roster that Coach Mick Cronin possesses.
Analyzing the schedule, the Bruins will finish 15-5 in Big Ten play with losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan State, and Purdue. Those are some of the elite talents in the conference and will be games that could go either way. The Bruins could definitely achieve higher than that.
UCLA is preparing to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on the road for their third conference contest. The Cornhuskers are no slouch and will give the Bruins a very tough task at their home arena. The remaining games mean everything for this team's hopes of being a championship team.
