Conference Play Will Determine if UCLA Has What it Takes
The UCLA Bruins take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers to begin the long stretch of conference play for UCLA. Having played against two conference opponents earlier this season in the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks, these games down the stretch will determine if the Bruins have what it takes to hold their own.
Now in its first year in the Big Ten Conference, UCLA has a chance to cement itself as a team to watch for years to come when it comes to conference competition. Its additions of veterans Tyler Bilodeau and Kobe Johnson to name a few have been the backbone for the Bruins thus far, and could propel the program to higher heights with conference wins.
Many thought that UCLA would not be able to take down the Ducks earlier this season when they came to battle, but the Bruins were able to upset a ranked squad when they were the underdogs at the time. Now ranked No. 15, the Bruins, in their 13 games played, have looked unbeatable.
Through their first 13 games, UCLA has averaged 77.4 points a game, but its defense has been the eye popping statistic for the Bruins. Allowing on average 58.7 points per game, Coach Mick Cronin can only feel confident going into difficult competition given the defensive numbers they have already put up.
"Playing these tough games, if we don't have a will to win, we are going to lose," Cronin said when previewing Nebraska. "What you try to build as a culture is trying to develop as many pros as we can. But what makes you an attractive prospect is you come from a place that plays to win."
Cronin and the rest of UCLA's coaching staff has done a good job early into their season to take care of their players and motivate them as they all fight for the same goal. Going into hostile territory against Nebraska, the Bruins will need its defense heavy team to protect their hoop if they want to remain in the game.
Just because the long stretch of Big Ten opponents is on the horizon for the Bruins, it will not change the way the program handles its business, as UCLA fans should fully expect a grit performance from their Bruins.
