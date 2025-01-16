Cronin's Bruins Still Adjusting to the Gauntlet That is the Big Ten
UCLA men's basketball has gotten a rude awakening to the Big Ten in its first year in the conference.
While it seems they were ready to make a smooth adjustment to the level of play, having jumped out to a 2-0 start in conference, the Bruins have since dropped four straight games.
It would seem the transition is still not there.
"Here are the facts: that we've struggled in Big Ten basketball," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin when he addressed the media on Thursday. "Our two wins were against teams we were familiar playing against. I think the truth of it is that Big Ten basketball is different. It's a much more physical game. I also think the league is unbelievably rock solid. Some teams get fortunate. We were not with the schedule. We were not with [Rutgers freshman guard] Dylan Harper, who's an unbelievable player, having some sort of illness where he could hardly stand up. Again, the previous two games where he hardly played, and then, being back to full strength against us. I mean, the guy's a tremendous player. That being said, it's just hard. We're [struggling] with the adjustment of Big Ten basketball.
Cronin gave some the keys he thinks will help his team adjust to the physicality.
"We've got to be able to defend without fouling. That's been a problem for us. If you can't,-- fouling is a byproduct -- and what went on at Maryland, I stand by, but that's part of it -- fouling is a byproduct of not being able to defend. I mean, you got to contain the ball so you don't foul. If you can't contain the ball, you're going to get fouls called on you. Also, is some of our fouls aren't very smart, but containing the ball late in the clock is, was an issue for us in our last game. But ... you just got to work on it. You got to work on it. You got to be able to handle the physicality of what's going on."
UCLA will look to make those adjustments when it hosts Iowa on Friday.
