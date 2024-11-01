Former Bruin Showing Signs of Career Year With LA Clippers
Few programs have as much representation in the NBA as UCLA when you consider both talent and number of players.
When it comes to former Bruins currently in the NBA, most probably think of players like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday.
But there's a rather underrated UCLA alum who is having a tremendous start to the 2024-25 campaign.
Veteran shooting guard Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers has put together a tremendous stretch of outings in his first four games of the season.
Through those four contests, Powell is averaging 26.0 points per game, including a 37-point outing in just his second game of the season.
On a team that includes names like James Harden, the aforementioned Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard, Powell is leading the charge in this early stage of the season.
The former Bruin has averaged over 20 points per game just once in his career (2021-22), but if he keeps this epic start going the rest of the season, he could end up turning in his best season yet in what is already his 10th seaosn in the league.
Sure, he's had to carry the load of an injured Leonard, but even so, something seems different about Powell this year.
Powell played four years at UCLA, where he became a full-time starter in his junior season. That year, he helped lead the Bruins to a Pac 12 Tournament title and a NCAA Tournament run to the Elite 8, where it fell to No. 1-seeded Florida.
In his senior year, Powell became one of the best players in the Pac-12, averaging 16.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals. He would earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors for that 2014-15 campaign.
Powell and the Bruins would march back to the Elite 8 that season but were ultimately bested by No. 2-seeded Gonzaga.
We'll see if Powell continues to dominate this season, and even if he doesn't, the veteran is known for being one of the league's best role players, and his contributions as such should continue to help the Clippers if he does need to end up coming off the bench again.
