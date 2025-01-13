Former Bruins Star Has Been on a Tear With Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook has been looking like the Russell Westbrook of old lately.
The former UCLA guard and current Denver Nugget is cooking right now, most recently having recorded a 20-plus-point double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Denver's victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He also recorded seven rebounds.
It marked Westbrook's third game in the Nuggets' last four contests in which he posted at least 20 points. He came just a point shy of making it four straight with a 19-point outing against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers last week.
Sunday's performance follows Westbrook's triple-double outing against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday when he and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic each finished with triple-doubles, becoming the first teammates in NBA history to do so multiple times in one season.
Westbrook's hot stretch started with Denver's loss to the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, when he tallied a team-high 26 points. He added nine rebounds and six assists.
Westbrook has been rather efficient in this span, averaging a 51% field-goal percentage in the four games. He's finished below 50% shooting in just one of those contests and shot nearly 59% in Sunday's contest.
The Nuggets have won their last three games, four of their last five and five of their last seven.
Westbrook has been vital to the team's recent success and is looking like the player fans have been familiar with throughout his career.
The former MVP's prime is behind him, and that's safe to say, considering his peak was better than most, a level that perhaps nobody in the history of the game could ever reach, as Westbrook averaged a triple-double in four of his 17 NBA seasons.
Westbrook's scoring numbers have severely decreased in recent years. The last time he averaged more than 20 points per game was in his lone season with the Washington Wizards. The only time he has come close since was the following year, his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Perhaps the two-time scoring champion has found a groove that could remain consistent. If he does, it will tremendously help his team's chances of winning its second title in three seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.