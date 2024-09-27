Former UCLA Bruins Standout Lonzo Ball Returns to Former Team in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The UCLA Bruins basketball program has seen plenty of star power come through over the years but recently, one of the biggest names has been former point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball played one year at UCLA before entering the NBA Draft but he left a legacy with the Bruins.
He was selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the hometown Los Angeles Lakers, giving them the potential to have a new star player. However, Ball never fully lived up to the extreme hype that surrounded him entering the league and was traded away to the New Orleans Pelicans.
In New Orleans, Ball played a little more freely and started to show his potential. He used that to earn a massive four-year, $85 million contract from the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal.
However, injuries took hold of Ball and he hasn't played in the league since the 2021-22 season after suffering multiple setbacks. He is expected to return to the court this season after some promising injury news this offseason but the Bulls could elect to move him as they enter into a rebuild.
In a new proposed blockbuster trade, Ball returns to one of his former teams. Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman of Hawks on Sports Illustrated put together a three-team deal between the Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans.
In the deal, Atlanta would receive guard Ayo Dosunmu and guard Jordan Hawkins. Chicago would get stars forward Brandon Ingram, guard Kobe Bufkin, center Cody Zeller, and guard Garrison Matthews.
And finally, Ball would be sent back to the Pelicans, along with center Nikola Vucevic and a 2028 second-round draft pick.
Landing back in New Orleans would be interesting for Ball, especially with the Pelicans wanting to contend this season. However, they already have a fairly loaded backcourt so adding a player like Ball could complicate some matters.
Ball would be a high-upside swing for the Pelicans, giving them a decent backup guard for the season. He is in the final year of his current contract and is scheduled to make $21.3 million this season so he could give New Orleans an expiring deal if things didn't work out.
The former UCLA star has been working hard to get back to the court and it seems his work may be paying off. The last time that we saw Ball on the floor, he was very effective, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
No matter who he suits up for, Ball has a special place in the hearts of the Bruins. So, the hope is that he can perform well this season and continue his NBA career.