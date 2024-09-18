New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram to Chicago, Lonzo and Vucevic to New Orleans
NBA Training Camp is right around the corner and for the time being, most big NBA transactions are probably over. There have been rumors surrounding players such as Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler, but nothing has come of those rumors and any big moves in the NBA might be on hold until the trade deadline.
Three teams that have been making moves this offseason have been the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks and the Pelicans were involved in one huge trade when Atlanta sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for a package that involved Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first round picks. It still felt like New Orleans was not done though. Most thought Ingram would be traded this offseason and the Pelicans still don't have a starting center. Ingram remains on the team however and it appears as if he will start the season in New Orleans.
Chicago made a surprising trade to send Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City for Josh Giddey and they lost DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento. The team looks worse than it did last year and the franchise as a whole seems to lack a real direction.
Is there a three-team deal that could benefit all three of these teams?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the trade.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu and Jordan Hawkins
Bulls Receive: Brandon Ingram, Kobe Bufkin, Cody Zeller, and Garrison Matthews
Pelicans Receive: Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic and a 2028 2nd round pick (via Chicago)
Why the Hawks do this deal: Atlanta gets back two promising young guards that fill needs. Dosunmu could be the Hawks's backup point guard or even start next to Trae Young due to his defense. He would give the Hawks another strong backcourt defender and three-point shooter, as Dosunmu shot a career-high 40% from three last year. Hawkins gives the Hawks another promising young three-point shooter and Atlanta needs more shooting. Atlanta stays under the luxury tax with this move.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: The only reason the Hawks would not do this deal is that they believe in Kobe Bufkin more than Dosunmu or Hawkins. Bufkin has struggled with injuries, but he is still a young player who the Hawks drafted in the first round.
Why the Bulls do this trade: I don't know that this deal makes a lot of sense for Chicago, but Ingram is still a young player and really good. The Bulls move off of Vucevic's and Ball's contracts and get a promising young guard back with Bufkin.
Why the Bulls don't do this deal: This trade does not make Chicago better and they would still be in a battle to make the play-in tournament. A lineup of Coby White, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, and Brandon Ingram is not good defensively and the Bulls don't have an obvious option to start at center. Will the Bulls pay Ingram if they make this trade? Dosunmu is a promising young player that they should probably keep
Why the Pelicans do this trade: New Orleans really needs a center and Vucevic might be their best option. He had a bad season a year ago, but would be a better option than Daniel Theis or Yves Missi. They can take a chance on Lonzo Ball, a player who was really good for them, but is coming off of major knee injuries. It could be a high upside swing for them if he were to be healthy. While Vucevic struggles on defense, the Pelicans have good defenders on the wing to try to help cover him up. If New Orleans is not going to pay Ingram, they should try to get something for him.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: Vucevic might be the best option they have as far as centers go, but that does not make him a good one. He is pretty poor on defense and his shooting took a dip last year. Is Lonzo going to be an effective player this year? There is a scenario where Vucevic is getting played off the floor in playoff games and Lonzo is not a contributor, which would leave New Orleans with some major holes.
This deal would be strong for the Hawks and Pelicans, but not so much for the Bulls, but that has not stopped them from making bad deals before. This trade is highly unlikely, but it makes some sense for all involved.