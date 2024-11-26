Former UCLA Bruins Star Has Massive NBA Opportunity
Former UCLA Bruins star Moses Brown has been unable to find a home in the NBA.
Since entering the league on an Exhibit 10 contract in 2019, Brown has played for seven different teams, and outside of his second season, in which he averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game over 43 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he hasn't made a significant impact.
However, Brown may have a massive opportunity in front of him at the moment.
The 7-foot-2 center signed with the Indiana Pacers last week and has already played in three games. Most recently, he logged 15 points and four rebounds in 12 minutes during a win over the Washington Wizards.
Considering the Pacers are dealing with some injuries in their frontcourt, Brown could see even more playing time open up for him moving forward.
It's not like Brown has not shown potential in the past.
Again, he put forth a very strong showing with the Thunder a few years ago. Not only did he register solid scoring and rebounding numbers that season, but he also shot 54.5 percent from the floor and posted 1.1 blocks per game.
Yes, the traditional big man has become a dinosaur in the modern NBA. We get it. But there is still absolutely room for them, particularly in certain situations.
Indiana could absolutely use some frontline depth, and there is no reason to be opposed to Brown earning significant minutes with the club this season.
The 25-year-old spent one year at UCLA in 2018-19, recording 9.7 points, 8.3 boards and 1.9 blocks across 23.4 minutes a night while making 60.7 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Sure, Brown's offensive repertoire is very limited, but the Pacers have enough talented scorers to compensate for his deficiencies on that end of the floor.
Plus, Brown's ability to crash the offensive glass is incredibly valuable and will help create extra possessions for an Indiana squad that sorely needs them (the Pacers rank second-to-last in the NBA in offensive rebounding).
Brown will likely never be a star, but he could absolutely develop into a worthwhile contributor.
