Former UCLA Star Seems to Have Found a Place He Belongs
UCLA legend Russell Westbrook was the best player in the NBA at one point.
Once the sidekick to future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, Westbrook transformed into an MVP the season after Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing the 2017 season as the league's leading scorer with 31.6 points per game, while averaging double-digits in rebounds and assists as well.
That would be the first of three straight seasons he averaged a triple double.
But Westbrook's career has never quite been the same ever since the Thunder traded him to the Houston Rockets in 2019. His points per game have dwindled with each passing year, and now, the nine-time All-Star has become somewhat of a journeyman point guard, who has acted as merely a role player.
Since his days in Oklahoma City, Westbrook hasn't found a long-lasting home with an NBA franchise, as he is now on his fifth team in six years. But that might change.
Westbrook has seemed to establish himself as a key contributor for the Denver Nuggets, with whom he has shined in his last three games. Last Monday, Westbrook turned in 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. It had been his second 20-plus-point outing this season.
Just two nights later, he followed the performance with a 29-point display against his former team, the Thunder.
Then on Friday, while Westbrook was only able to muster 6 points in Denver's win over the Miami Heat, he did record 10 assists, his most in a single game so far this season.
Westbrook is on a roll. He made it clear before the start of the 2024-25 season that he felt he belonged with his new team. Fans have grown eager to see what Westbrook and the league's reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, can do together on the court, and so far, the duo hasn't disappointed.
Westbrook is still searching for that elusive NBA title has hasn't been able to capture in 16 years. He has a real shot at finally getting it with a championship-caliber team in Denver, which won an NBA championship two seasons ago.
The Nuggets are 6-3 so far on the young season but are currently riding a four-game win streak.
