Former UCLA Star Signs With Eastern Conference Team For 2024-25 Season
Amari Bailey's start to his very young NBA career has not gotten off to the start he'd probably hoped for after being selected with the 41st pick in the 2023 draft by the Charlotte Hornets. The former five-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School was projected to be one of the top players heading into his draft class but fell into the second round landing at an organization that has a history of mishandling talent.
It was recently reported that Bailey signed an Exhibit 10 deal to join the Brooklyn Nets for the 2024-2025 season. The guard depth for the Hornets did not have room for Bailey after adding Cody Martin in free agency and then acquiring Tre Mann via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Struggling to crack minutes in the rotation was always going to make Bailey's time in Charlotte questionable.
Despite his deal only being an Exhibit 10 contract, this could be the perfect change of scenery for Bailey. This is a young player with several intangibles, who would never be able to grow in Charlotte if he was going to spend the majority of his time coming off the bench in garbage time.
Some may argue that Bailey could have benefitted from another year in college, but at only 20 years of age, there is a lot of room for development if a coaching staff is willing to buy into the former 5-star prospect.
The Nets are going through a rebuilding season after they fumbled the Kevin Durant era from a few seasons ago and recently decided to trade their best player from the 2023-24 season in Mikal Bridges, who is now a member of a loaded New York Knicks team.
Bailey appeared in 10 games during his rookie campaign last season (2023-24) with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 2.3 points over 6.5 minutes per contest. The Chicago Illinois native saw action in 23 regular season games (22 starts) with the Hornets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals across 32.5 minutes per game.
Bailey's time in the G League showcased a lot of the skills that made him such a highly-touted prospect coming out of college and for this young Brooklyn roster they may have found a diamond in the rough in the former All-Pac 12 freshmen guard.
