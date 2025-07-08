How Does Former Bruin Powell Fit on the Miami Heat?
It’s the UCLA Lottery in the NBA!
In what many have deemed a “heist,” former UCLA guard Norman Powell was traded to the Miami Heat as part of a three-team trade that also included two other UCLA alums, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.
Aside from Powell, forward John Collins heads to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Love, Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick go to the Utah Jazz.
Powell and Collins are the centerpieces of this deal. Powell is fresh off a career-high 21.8 points per game, while Collins averaged 19 points and eight rebounds.
Prior to this trade, Miami’s direction was unclear. It was rolling out a team centered around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — two former All-Stars in their own right — but something was missing.
The Heat made the Play-In Tournament and clawed their way into the first round, only to face the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland ended up walloping them, including back-to-back blowouts by 35+ points to close out the series.
Something clearly had to change.
Miami was in discussions with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant, but Phoenix pivoted to the Houston Rockets deal due to Miami’s reluctance to include another UCLA alum, Jaime Jaquez.
Heat President Pat Riley was raked over the coals for that decision.
In the end, “The Godfather” always wins. He was able to dump two depreciating assets in Love and Anderson for a combo guard fresh off a career year.
By trading for Powell, the Heat are signaling they’re in win-now mode. Powell is 32 years old and already has a championship under his belt, winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
He brings an unflappable perimeter shot, having shot 40% or better from three in each of the last seven seasons, and fits perfectly into Miami’s deep lineup of sharpshooters.
Additionally, Powell is the ideal replacement for Duncan Robinson, a one-dimensional player, albeit elite in that one dimension. Powell adds a defensive edge Robinson lacked. He’s a solid on-ball defender and tied a career high with 1.2 steals per game last year.
Expecting Powell to repeat his 22-point campaign may be unfair. The Clippers leaned on him heavily with Kawhi Leonard missing over half the season.
Barring injuries, Powell should slot in as the Heat’s third option. Adebayo and Herro will likely lead the scoring, with Davion Mitchell starting at point guard. At power forward, it may come down to Nikola Jovic or Jaquez.
But adding Powell only helps the Heat move forward. For them, it’s time to move past the disaster that was the 2024–25 season — and start looking ahead.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another alumni story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.