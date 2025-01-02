Honoring a Bruin Legend: Meyers' Lasting Impact
Dave Meyers, a legendary figure in UCLA basketball history and one of the cornerstones of the Bruins' storied legacy, has posthumously been inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024.
The announcement, shared on social media by UCLA men's basketball, read:
“A consensus first-team All-America selection in 1975, the late Dave Meyers has been selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2024).”
Meyers' impact on college basketball was undeniable. As a 6-8 forward, he played a pivotal role in leading UCLA to its 10th national championship in 1975 under the legendary coach John Wooden. That title run would mark Wooden’s final season and cement Meyers' place in Bruins lore.
Meyers is the ninth former UCLA men's basketball player or head coach to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The list of former UCLA men's basketball players previously inducted includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2006), Gail Goodrich (2006), Bill Walton (2006), Sidney Wicks (2010), Marques Johnson (2013), Jamaal Wilkes (2016), and David Greenwood (2021).
Known for his versatility, unselfishness, and leadership, Meyers was the team captain during that championship-winning season. He averaged 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and earned consensus first-team All-America honors, a testament to his brilliance on the court.
Beyond the stats, Meyers embodied the values of hard work and humility that Coach Wooden famously instilled in his players. Wooden was honored with induction into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
After his college career, Meyers was the second overall pick in the 1975 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. He played four seasons in the NBA before retiring early.
Off the court, Meyers continued to inspire with his commitment to education and community, values he carried throughout his life until his passing in 2015.
Meyers' induction into the Hall of Fame is a fitting recognition of his contributions to collegiate basketball and his lasting impact on the sport. It also underscores the profound influence of UCLA's basketball tradition, with Meyers joining an elite group of Bruins who have received similar honors.
For UCLA fans, the memory of Dave Meyers continues to shine as brightly as ever — a true Bruin legend, forever etched in basketball history.
