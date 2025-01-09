How will Cronin's Harsh Postgame Comments Impact This Bruins Team?
After the UCLA Bruins' 94-75 loss to the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at home on Tuesday night, Bruins coach Mick Cronin had some very harsh comments regarding his team, the effort they gave, and what he sees in them going forward.
The Bruins snapped an eight-game home winning streak and were simply dominated on their home floor by a Wolverine team that wanted it more than they did. Cronin did not mince words when answering questions about his team's performance and made headlines with what he said.
"We're soft, we're too soft to play hard enough," Cronin said. "So don't tell me you want to win. Aside from, to be fair, they have unique skill set the way they shoot the ball, but we're soft. I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard. It's crazy and it's every day, I'm tired of it."
Cronin would not stop there. He eviscerated his team, questioning their passion and will to win. From the performance that was given, nothing that was said by the Bruins head coach was false, and coming from an old-school-type coach like Cronin, the comments were not the most surprising.
"I have the most energy of anybody at practice every day," Cronin said. "I'm upset with everyone in the locker room. My assistant coaches and my players. I don't need to do anything else; I almost got 500 wins, I'm only 53. You'd think I'm coaching the Lakers. It's a joke. But yet I come in and I have more passion and energy and pride than everyone in there, that's the problem. That is the truth right now."
The Bruins shot a combined 47-117 in their last two games, both losses in Big Ten play, dropping them to 2-2 in conference. Cronin was asked what his plan of action is to solve these issues in production and effort, speaking even more strongly about his team's mindset and their own expectations.
"We got guys that think they're way better than they are," Cronin said. "They're nice kids, they're completely delusional about who they are and the team that's mind is on the right stuff and hungry to get a win in conference play is the team that's probably going to win. If this wasn't the humble pie they needed, I don't know."
The big question looming around this team is: how will they respond after hearing what their head coach just said about them? Are they going to turn over, pout, and sulk the rest of the year in spight of Cronin, or turn it up a few gears and become the hungry team that is required to win in the Big Ten?
Cronin is a coach who preaches energy and effort. There is no doubt that he will bring that same type of competitive fire each and every day despite giving his team the honest truth. His guys will surely follow suit and realize that they need to be better in all facets to start finding success once more.
There was no part of the game on Tuesday that showed that the Bruins had a stronger will to win than the Wolverines. Cronin's postgame comments made sure that will not happen again. This team will be back with a different mindset on Friday night when they take on Maryland (11-4) on the road.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.