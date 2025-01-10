Is UCLA Still A Big Ten Contender?
The UCLA Bruins are experiencing their first down spell of the season, and it has not come at the right time. Though harsh comments from Coach Mick Cronin can only motivate a team so much, does UCLA still have what it takes to be considered a contender in the Big Ten?
The Bruins were a part of the three undefeated teams in Big Ten play until they lost. Now, with the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans sitting alone as the only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten, is it too late for UCLA to come back?
The answer is no. UCLA still has a lot of time to gain ground on the Big Ten, especially with the games coming up against conference opponents. While the Bruins have hit a tough spell on the court, fans shouldn't forget the fight they possessed at the beginning of the season.
In its first year in the Big Ten, UCLA has shocked NCAA fans around the world already. With a mix of experienced players and youthful talent, the Bruins should be fine as long as they figure out their losing streak. Set to take on the 11-4 Maryland Terrapins in its next matchup, UCLA has a chance to right the ship before it continues to sink.
Maryland has not found much success against the Big Ten this season, as the Terrapins enter the game with UCLA only winning one game in conference, and dropping three. Sitting with over 10 wins on the season is no fluke; the Bruins cannot take the Terrapins lightly.
“It’s really hard to coach people that are delusional," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin after the Bruins' loss to Michigan. "The hungry dog gets the bone. We’ve got guys that think they're way better than they are. They’re nice kids. They’re completely delusional about who they are.”
It is easy to tell that Cronin has passion for his team, as they all experience UCLA's first run at a Big Ten Conference. As they quickly have learned, the Bruins need to play better down the stretch if it means they hoist the trophy at the end of the season. Given its recent performance, UCLA's game against Maryland is a must-win scenario.
