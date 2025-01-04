Mick Cronin Previews UCLA's Clash with Nebraska
As UCLA prepares to face Nebraska this Saturday, Coach Mick Cronin offered a candid assessment of the challenges his team will encounter when stepping into one of the most energetic atmospheres in college basketball. With the Cornhuskers averaging a crowd of 14,000 fans per game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Bruins will have to contend not only with a tough opponent on the court but also with the undeniable energy of a passionate home crowd.
“It’s going to be harder to win, but I can tell you as a player, it’s much more exciting,” Cronin told reporters on Thursday. “Players want to go out and play in energy arenas.”
He acknowledged that Nebraska’s fans create an atmosphere that can elevate their team’s performance.
“You better play with toughness, you better travel your defense, because teams with home crowds like that tend to play harder," Cronin said. "It’s fool's gold to think you are going into those types of places and scoring 80 points.”
Nebraska’s basketball culture, Cronin explained, is emblematic of many college towns, where the team serves as the heartbeat of the community.
“It’s the way it is in those college towns — it’s the only show in town. So, they get great attendance,” he said.
For UCLA, the matchup represents another opportunity to prove its mettle in hostile environments. The Bruins have already compiled a 3-1 record in December games played under similarly challenging circumstances, a testament to their resilience and focus.
“If you don’t have a will to win, you’re going to lose,” Cronin said. “I thought our fight, and our will to win and caring about winning was where it needed to be.”
The game will also test the Bruins’ ability to solve Nebraska’s disciplined defensive schemes. Cronin praised the Cornhuskers’ commitment to team-oriented defense, describing them as a “tremendous shell team.”
He added, “They’re having a great year defensively, and it’s more based off of team defense.”
For Cronin, the key to success lies in his team’s ability to embrace the challenge. While he relishes the opportunity to compete in high-energy environments, he is keenly aware of the thin margin for error in such settings. The focus will be on defense, grit, and execution — elements the Bruins have leaned on throughout the season.
Saturday’s game offers a unique opportunity for the Bruins to grow and prepare for the intensity of conference play and postseason tournaments. Beyond the X’s and O’s, Cronin hopes his players will take in the electric atmosphere and use it as fuel to elevate their own performances.
