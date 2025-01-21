NBA Legend Gets Candid on Former UCLA Star's Resurgence
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has seemed to rediscover his mojo this season, and it's incredibly refreshing to see.
The former UCLA Bruins star was essentially left for dead by many after the last couple of years, as his athleticism waned and his ability to help contending teams appeared to be diminishing.
But this year, Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, the second-best mark of his career.
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony provided his thoughts on Westbrook's resurgence on hi s podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," and it seems safe to say that he is happy about it.
"I've been in that situation, so I can relate," Anthony said. " ... What I see with Russ is somebody who believed in him. Denver, Mike Malone still believes in Russ's ability to go out there and perform. Whereas everybody else lost belief in his ability. Because of the systems that he was in... I think Denver allowed him to be Russ. ... The minute they put him in that starting lineup, that showed me that they believed in him."
Westbrook has certainly found one heck of a synergy with big man Nikola Jokic, and it has resulted in the surging Nuggets winning six of their last seven games.
The 36-year-old has been particularly effective as of late, and between Jan 7. and Jan. 12, he reeled off three games of over 20 points in four games.
In the month of January, Westbrook is logging 15.8 points, 6.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds across 29.8 minutes a night while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range.
So not only is Westbrook putting up solid numbers, but he has been efficient, which has always been the biggest knock on him throughout his NBA career.
Perhaps the nine-time All-Star now understands his limitations and has learned to play around them, which has allowed him to be incredibly effective during the twilight of his career.
Hopefully, the UCLA legend can continue to produce for Denver and lead the team on a potential playoff run.
