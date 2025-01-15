UCLA Legend's Redemption Arc One of NBA's Best Stories
The Denver Nuggets are rolling once again, and a big reason for that has been the play of Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook is in the midst of an absolutely incredible turnaround this season, more specifically over the last month-and-a-half.
In December, the UCLA Bruins legend averaged 12 points, 7.1 assists and five rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.
That was good enough as it was, but the 36-year-old appears to be one-upping himself in January.
Halfway through the first month of the new year, Westbrook is registering 17.9 points, eight assists and 7.7 boards across 32.3 minutes a night on 52.2/34.5/65.5 shooting splits.
Sure, the free-throw shooting is still poor, but the nine-time All-Star has been absolutely brilliant in finishing around the rim and is even making three-pointers at a respectable rate.
Since Dec. 8, the Nuggets have gone 12-5 to re-assert themselves in the Western Conference, and they have also won seven of their last nine games overall.
Westbrook has dropped over 20 points three times over his last four games, including a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double during a win over the Brooklyn Nets. It marked Westbrook's third triple-double of the season and was definitely his most impressive one.
The UCLA product is on quite the redemption tour this season, and he is establishing himself as one of Nikola Jokic's most crucial teammates.
This after many had Westbrook written off following a disastrous tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers a couple of years ago and a horrid playoff showing with the Los Angeles Clippers last spring.
Somehow, Westbrook has righted the ship, a testament to his work ethic and intestinal fortitude.
He is recording 13.2 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 boards and 1.6 steals over 27.5 minutes per game on the season while posting 46.4/31.9/63.1 shooting splits.
His field-goal percentage is actually the second-best mark of his career, and his 3-point efficiency is his top showing since the 2012-13 campaign.
Whether or not Westbrook can maintain his level of production remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that his resurgence is one of the feel-good stories of the NBA season.
