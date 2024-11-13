Previewing UCLA's Next Opponent, Lehigh
UCLA men's basketball will be back on the hardwood on Friday when it hosts Lehigh for its fourth game of the season.
The Bruins come off a monster win over Boston University, having handled the Terriers, 71-40. They will be looking to build off that win, as they still need to add some padding to mend the wound left from their upset loss to New Mexico last week.
Let's take a look at the Mountain Hawks and what UCLA can expect in Friday's matchup:
The Mountain Hawks have yet to win a game this year. They nearly earned their first victory on Tuesday when they faced Columbia, but ultimately fell, 76-75.
It's been a disastrous start to the season for Lehigh, which has averaged 11.7 turnovers through its first three games. It has also lacked discipline, as the Mountain Hawks are averaging 17.3 fouls on the year so far.
Lehigh is led by senior guard Keith Higgins Jr., who leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game through three games.
The Mountain Hawks have two other players who are averaging double figures in scoring so far this year -- sophomore guard Cam Gillus and senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney. They are each averaging 11.0 points.
As far as rebounds and assists go, nobody on Lehigh's roster is exactly setting the world on fire, as not a single Mountain Hawk is averaging more than four in either department.
Lehigh has been getting dominated on the boards, as it averages just 26.3 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks are grabbing just six offensive rebounds per game.
While it hasn't been efficient, Lehigh has been solid from deep, averaging seven 3s a game.
The key for the Bruins on Friday will be forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them, just as they did against Boston.
