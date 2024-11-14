Reasoning Behind UCLA's Turnovers Might Not be So Alarming
In its first three games combined, UCLA men's basketball has turned the ball over a whopping 45 times, with a 15.0 average.
At first glance, it's undoubtedly a concerning statistic. You're rarely going to beat a Big Ten opponent when you turn the ball over 15 times.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin believes there's a reason to it.
"[W]e're trying to move the ball more. And when you emphasize passing, I'll just give you an example: Teams that try to pass the ball a lot -- Golden State [Warriors] -- they're going to have more turnovers," Cronin told reporters on Wednesday. "And [Warriors general manager] Bob Myers and I have discussed this actually, like a few years ago. Where Jaime [Jaquez Jr], Tyger [Campbell] predominantly have the ball a lot, there's less passing. Your turnovers are going to be lower. Where when you're a team --so there's risk reward, right? -- when you're a high ball movement team, you're going to have those great possessions.
"But when your goal, like in their case, is 300 passes a game, every time you pass it, something bad could happen. I mean, that's just the reality, just like like a football game, obviously, right? The more you run the ball, the less turnovers you would have versus a team that throws a lot of time. So, some of it is trying to play with more ball movement and trying to play faster. And then you throw in eight new guys, playing together, and all that stuff."
It sounds like a case of bad results of good intentions. That's something that, right now, the Bruins can live with as they face inferior opponents (though it didn't fare well last week against New Mexico).
As the Bruins prepare for Big Ten play in their first season ever in the conference, it will be crucial that those turnovers are cleaned up.
As this team develops and gels over the coming weeks, that should happen. At some point, the chemistry starts clicking, the passes become crisper and the ball movement just flows.
UCLA will look to limit the turnovers when it hosts Lehigh on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.
