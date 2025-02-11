Rebounding Will Be Key in UCLA's Matchup Against Illinois
UCLA men's basketball will look to push its win streak to eight games when it takes on Illinois on Tuesday.
The Bruins have a lot going for them right now as they prepare for a tough Illinois team on the road. But one of their weaknesses throughout this season is going to be key for UCLA to be able to pull off an eighth-straight win -- rebounding.
UCLA is ranked 16th out of 18 in the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging just 32.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini thrive in that area, sitting atop the conference with 45.0 rebounds per game.
The Bruins were able to get by against then-No. 9 Michigan State despite being dominated on the glass, as the Spartans outrebounded them, 45-27.
UCLA then tied Penn State in the category, 34-34, in their trouncing of the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
But the Bruins are going to need to have a much better showing on the boards on Tuesday if they hope to steal the win on the road.
Illinois has been in a bit of a funk as of late, seemingly unable to find consistency as the Illini have gone 3-4 in their last seven contests, though they do come off a much-needed road victory against Minnesota. Just like the Bruins, they were considered one of the top teams in the conference going into the calendar year but have hit some road bumps since.
UCLA, meanwhile, has revived that narrative as winners of seven in a row, with wins over three ranked teams in that stretch.
But the Bruins must find a way to be competitive on the glass on Tuesday, especially in a hostile environment like the State Farm Center.
UCLA will need to use its size down low, while also relying on its guards to be aggressive in their pursuit of the ball. If they can hang with Illinois when it comes to the battle for rebounds, the Bruins stand a fair chance of improving their win streak.
Tuesday's game is set for 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed on Peacock.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.