REPORT: Former UCLA Star Hit With Rough Trade Update
The general consensus for quite some time has been that the Chicago Bulls will ultimately trade Zach LaVine in order to facilitate a rebuild.
But apparently, moving LaVine is proving to be more difficult than some anticipated.
With the February trade deadline approaching quicker than you think, the NBA rumor mill is beginning to heat up, but there isn't much activity on the LaVine front.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently discussed LaVine on the Hoop Collective podcast, and according to Windhorst, teams have expressed little to no interest in the former UCLA Bruins star.
"He's having an excellent year," Windhorst said. "We know that he's been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet, I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market, and I don't think it's because the Bulls aren't interested in trading him."
So, basically, the Bulls are putting feelers out there, but no one is biting.
This isn't necessarily an indictment on LaVine as a player. After all, he is averaging 22.1 points per game on 50.6/43.2/80.0 shooting splits this season.
It's more due to LaVine's checkered injury history and the fact that he has two more years remaining on his deal after this season.
The 29-year-old is slated to earn $46 million in 2025-26, and he also has a $49 million player option for 2026-27 that, at this rate, he may very well exercise.
LaVine is one of the game's smoothest scorers when healthy, but that's the crux of the issue. The UCLA product has played 70 games just once since the 2016-17 campaign, and last year, he appeared in just 25 contests due to a foot injury that required surgery.
The Renton, Washington native also has a history of knee issues that will certainly scare rival clubs away from surrendering viable assets for him in a trade.
There is no question that LaVine is a valuable piece when he is right. He is a two-time All-Star, after all, and between 2019-20 and 2021-22, he posted 25.5, 27.4 and 24.4 points per game, respectively.
But sometimes, availability is the best ability, and that is one area in which LaVine has struggled since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2014.
