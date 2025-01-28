REPORT: Former UCLA Star Surfaces in Strange NBA Trade Idea
The Chicago Bulls are running out of teams to trade Zach LaVine, as the NBA trade deadline is right around the corner on Feb. 6.
The Bulls seem to be working hard on a potential deal, but given all of the specifics involved, it may be difficult for Chicago to consummate a trade.
However, a new team may be emerging as a potential destination for LaVine: the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton feels that the Suns may try to pursue the former UCLA star over the next week-and-a-half and thinks they could send Bradley Beal back to the Bulls in exchange.
"LaVine's contract is smaller than Beal's, so the Suns could swap the two players," Pelton wrote. "But it's unclear the late first-round picks the Suns could offer would be worth the Bulls adding to their cap sheet rather than subtracting. As a result, Chicago might find itself in the same spot with LaVine this time next season."
The real question is, why would the Bulls do this?
If Chicago is going to trade LaVine, it would surely want to ensure it is getting some viable young talent in return; not an expensive, aging star like Beal.
Obviously, moving LaVine is not going to be a simple task. He is earning $43 million this season and is set to make $46 million next year. On top of that, the UCLA product has a $49-million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
Couple that with LaVine's incredibly checkered injury history, and you can see why this entire thing is so complicated.
That being said, the Bulls may actually be better off holding on to LaVine and trading him in the offseason rather than settling for a package headlined by Beal, as it would essentially put Chicago back at square one.
LaVine is enjoying a spectacular campaign, averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 34.1 minutes per game on 51.2/44.4/79.2 shooting splits.
However, the 29-year-old has played in 70 games just once since 2016-17, so while LaVine's production this year is very impressive, it comes with a rather significant caveat moving forward.
