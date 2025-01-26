REPORT: NBA Trade Talks for Former UCLA Star Take Wild Twist
The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine, and based on the fact that the Bulls certainly aren't contenders, you would think that LaVine would welcome a move.
But apparently, that isn't the case.
NBA insider Jake Fischer has revealed that the former UCLA Bruins star actually wants to remain in Chicago, which is quite the stunning development.
"Sources tell The Stein Line that LaVine, who has put himself in contention for a third career All-Star selection with his strong play for the Bulls thus far this season, would prefer to remain in Chicago beyond the Feb. 6 deadline," Fischer wrote. "In LaVine's case, sources say, he has not been pushing to be moved. Yet that, to be clear, won't necessarily insulate LaVine from being dealt if an offer Chicago likes surfaces in the next 13 days."
Of course, as Fischer notes, just because LaVine would prefer to say does not mean the Bulls are going to oblige and retain him.
The fact of the matter is that Chicago should be highly motivated to move LaVine, as it is not pushing for a championship and should probably hit the reset button now.
LaVine is making $43 million this season and is slated to earn $46 million next year. On top of that, the 29-year-old has a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
Surely, the Bulls would like to rid themselves of LaVine's contract, especially considering how injury prone he has been throughout his career.
Since 2016-17, LaVine has played in 70 games just once, primarily due to persistent knee issues. Last year, he appeared in 25 contests as a result of a foot injury that required surgery.
The problem is that LaVine's injury history — coupled with his contract — makes him rather difficult to trade. His salary is difficult to match as it is, and teams are understandably reluctant to take on LaVine's deal for the next couple of years.
The UCLA product is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 34 minutes per game on 51.3/45.1/81.2 shooting splits this season.
There is no question that LaVine could provide any contender with quite an offensive lift, but we'll see if Chicago is able to find a taker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.