Sebastian Mack: How Toughness and Teamwork Sparked UCLA’s Latest Win
In a nail-biting showdown at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Bruins, led by standout performances from sophomore center Aday Mara and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, emerged victorious against No. 18 Wisconsin, 85-83. The win marked UCLA’s third triumph over a ranked opponent this season, with contributions from key players like Mack and Mara fueling the team's resurgence.
After the game, Mack offered insights into the Bruins' turnaround and praised his teammates for their contributions in crucial moments. Mack emphasized how the team learned from adversity during their recent losing streak.
"On that losing streak, we didn’t show our toughness at all," Mack said. "We weren’t being as assertive and as dominant as we usually are. I feel like we got punched in the mouth a few games, and that was what woke us up as a team. All of us have come from places where we have lost, and we don’t want that feeling anymore. We tried to pack in as a unit, regardless of the coaches. We talked amongst ourselves and just figured it out."
This renewed unity was evident as UCLA held off a hot-shooting Wisconsin team that drained 15 3-pointers while making 51% of its field goals.
Mara delivered his best performance of the season, scoring a career-high 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field. Mack lauded Mara's work ethic and resilience, especially after limited minutes in the previous game.
"I’m just going to say one thing -- I’m not going to lie, Aday has been working non-stop," Mack said. "As a player, and seeing him be able to do that, it’s just great. He’s been ready for us when we needed it most, and it was perfect. It just shows ‘next man up,’ and you just have to be ready."
Mara’s dominant presence in the paint changed the game, particularly in the second half, when he scored 15 of his 22 points.
The game’s defining moment came in the final minute when junior forward William Kyle III delivered a game-saving block, a play Mack described as pivotal.
"It was crazy because when I looked back, I was just trying to get the rebound, but I just saw the ball and him flying," Mack recalled. "I feel like right there, that helped us a lot. He was ready as well. To come in and do something like that, that just shows that -- as a team -- we’re starting to click."
Mack also highlighted his own role in elevating the team’s physicality, crediting Head Coach Mick Cronin for putting him in positions to succeed.
"Coach is always going to put me in those positions knowing the player that I am," Mack said. "That’s why I came to UCLA. He said, ‘I’m going to get you space, you just have to create something.’ I just try as best as I can to score or create something for my guys."
Mack reserved special praise for his teammate, junior guard Dylan Andrews, whose ability to penetrate the lane and create opportunities proved instrumental.
"I’d say it’s his confidence," Mack said of Andrews. "He’s been working. I’ve been talking with him as a brother and as a teammate. I’ve been telling him, regardless of what it is, just keep your head forward and try your best. Just keep working because the work is always going to show."
With the victory, UCLA improved to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play, snapping Wisconsin's seven-game win streak. The Bruins now look ahead to a road game against Washington, hoping to build on the momentum of back-to-back conference wins.
As Mack reflected on the team’s journey, his words underscored the grit and determination driving this UCLA squad. The Bruins seem to have found their stride at a critical juncture in the season, with players like Mara, Mack and Andrews stepping up when it matters most.
