Senior Guard Johnson Remains Steady for Bruins
While the UCLA Bruins have hit a rough patch in their season, the veteran members of the squad have been consistent in their gameplay. While junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads the Bruins in average points per game, the continued unsung hero has been senior guard Kobe Johnson.
Johnson's first few games with the Bruins were slow, but one thing came to everyone's attention about his game: his defense. While he's averaging fewer than 10 points per game for the Bruins, Johnson continues to be the defensive leader in multiple categories. , leading his team in average rebounds per game (5.8) assists (3.3) and steals (2.1).
The trend only continued for Johnson in the Bruins' recent game with the Maryland Terrapins, as he finished the game with six rebounds, four assists and 7 points. Even after Coach Mick Cronin got thrown out in the second half, Johnson continued to lead by example in containing his emotions.
Over Johnson's last three games, prior to the game with Maryland, Johnson has put up higher averages in the points department, dropping double digits in two out of the three. Also, collecting 23 rebounds, averaging seven per game, and seven assists, Johnson has seen his game improved as he has gotten more comfortable with his new team.
Though the Bruins have collectively not played the best in their return to Big Ten competition, there have been bright spots on the team amidst the dark. The two seemingly most consistent for the Bruins has been Bilodeau and Johnson.
Once again for UCLA, the rest of the team's defense, other than Johnson, has gone cold. The Bruins opponents over their losing streak have averaged 79.6 points per game. The Bruins have proved earlier in the season that they are too talented of a team on offense to let games slip away on defense, but Johnson can't do it all.
Now on the longest losing streak of the season, UCLA will look to call upon Johnson even more to get the squad back in the win column. While the Bruins haven't figured out how to end their woes, they must look forward, because the schedule only gets tougher.
