Shocking Trend Leading to UCLA's Downfall

The UCLA Bruins began their first season in the Big Ten on the right foot, but as of late, they have been unable to keep leads they hold. A big trend has been plaguing this team on its now four-game losing streak.
Going into halftime on the four-game skid, UCLA has led only once, and it came most recently against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Monday. Even so, where the real problem lies is the second half of the game.
As soon as the whistle blows to start the second half of the game, UCLA gets away from playing meaningful basketball. On the losing streak, the Bruins have been outscored in every second-half battle, seemingly ending any type of momentum they held to get back into the game.
The trend began against the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they scored 42 points in the second half after UCLA held them to 24 points in the first half. The trend continued against the Michigan Wolverines, as the Wolverines dropped 47 points in both halves, and UCLA's second half fell apart.
Against the Maryland Terrapins, the Bruins went into halftime down by 4 points, a very close game by how aggressive both teams were playing. Yet again, the second half kicked the Bruins where the sun doesn't shine, as they allowed Maryland to score 39 points compared to UCLA's 25.
Adding insult to injury, Coach Mick Cronin has not been pleased with how the Bruins have been playing, and he surely has let his players and the media know it.
"We're struggling, it's pretty obvious," Cronin said in his postgame following the Bruins' loss to Rutgers. "We went from a great defensive team, a team that held Arizona to 54. Guys' minds are on other things. You start to think you're winning because of who you are, but we were winning because of our defense. If you give up 45 points, you're not going to win."
Against Rutgers, the Bruins went into halftime with a lead, the first time they have done so on their four -game skid. But as the trend shows, the second half did no justice for UCLA as it was only able to drop 35 points and gave up 45 to Rutgers, leading to its fourth loss in a row.
Now with a 2-4 conference record going into Friday's meeting with the Iowa Hawkeyes, who currently sit 12-4 and 3-2 in conference play, UCLA will need to fix the trend to save their season.
