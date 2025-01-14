The Pressure is on for UCLA's Cronin, and He May Have Brought it Upon Himself
UCLA fans should be in panic mode right now as their beloved UCLA men's basketball team has now dropped its last four games, still searching for a win in the year 2025.
Following the Bruins' loss to Michigan last week, Coach Mick Cronin placed blame on his players. And even took a shot at his assistants as well. But after two more losses since, is it Cronin who needs to take a look in the mirror?
It's one thing to hold your players accountable. It's another to not hold yourself accountable. You can make exceptions for the losses to Nebraska and Michigan -- the Bruins were without one of their stars, sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr., in their meeting with the Cornhuskers, and against the Wolverines, it had seemed they had simply run into a team that happened to play arguably the best basketball of its season. But since then, this team has looked lost, and it doesn't seem to be a coincidence that it has drastically taken a turn for the worse since Cronin made those seemingly rash comments.
North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi may have been right when he said, "I think he's [Cronin] going to regret what he said."
Sure, the players haven't expressed any issue with Cronin's statements, but are they really going to? And it wouldn't come as a surprise if their play as of late has been a direct consequence of the comments -- these players may feel deterred.
To make matters worse, Cronin went on to get himself ejected from last Friday's game against Maryland, one that severely hurt his team as it was working on making a late push to get back in the game. The Terrapins would shoot four free throws as a result, extending a single-digit lead to a 13-point advantage with just over 5 minutes to play.
Cronin would say after the game that he intentionally got thrown out, claiming he was defending his players, perhaps a move to safe face following his remarks after Michigan.
Since Cronin made said remarks, his team has seemed absolutely broken.
Maybe it's not his fault. Maybe the team just has to adapt to playing on the road in the Big Ten. But this much is clear: the pressure is on for the sixth-year Bruins coach.
How he manages his team from here on out could dictate his stability as the program's head coach after this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.