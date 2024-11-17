Something Has to Give for Bruins' Struggling Transfer
UCLA men's basketball brought in six transfers this past offseason, each one expected to have an impact on this year's squad.
One of them, redshirt senior guard Dominick Harris, was expected to be a key role player for this Bruins team, having been one of the best players in the West Coast Conference last season when he averaged 14.3 points for Loyola Marymount while leading the league in 3-point shooting efficiency with a nearly 45% success rate.
So far this season, though, Harris has struggled from deep, shooting just 7.7% from beyond the arc. He was just 1-for-4 from range in the Bruins' latest game against Lehigh, making just his first 3 of the season.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin has been surprised by the slump.
“Dom’s one for his last 10," Cronin said after his team's win over Lehigh on Friday. "He is one of the best shooters that I’ve ever coached. I see it every day in practice, so it is what it is, the law of averages. Practice winning without making shots. If you can do that, then when you make them, you can win easily. You’ve got to practice really taking care of the ball and offensive rebounding, so it makes you a better team. If everything goes in, it’s kind of fool’s gold, because that’s not going to happen when you get on the road in the Big Ten.”
At some point, you have to think the shots are eventually going to start falling. What will be important for Harris is for him to not get discouraged.
Harris' teammates have been encouraging.
“We tell him to keep shooting, because we see it in practice every day," said UCLA sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. after Friday's contest. "Sometimes, the shot isn’t going to fall, but keep shooting because the next one’s going to be the one that falls. We're struggling to shoot from three a little bit, but we’re going to eventually make all of those 3s. But we’ve got to keep shooting threes, Dom’s got to keep shooting.”
Harris will look to get his shooting going when the Bruins host Idaho State on Wednesday.
