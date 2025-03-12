REPORT: Bruins with Strong Chance to Win Big Ten Tournament
The UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7) are ready for postseason basketball as they gear up for their first-ever Big Ten tournament, traveling to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., this weekend. As one of the top teams in the conference, one insider has the Bruins as a possible Big Ten champion.
Big Ten Network college basketball analyst and insider Andy Katz went into depth on the upcoming Big Ten tournament and who he thought had the best chance to win and become the automatic qualifier to represent the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament. For Katz, there were only a few potential winners.
"The only schools that I think will win the Big Ten tournament are Michigan State, Maryland, UCLA, or Purdue," Katz said. " ... "UCLA, probably the best defensive team. Can they score enough?"
The Bruins nabbed one of the four double byes in the conference tournament as they snuck into the fourth spot in the Big Ten standings to end the regular season. They will not play until Friday afternoon and will await one of three potential opponents.
Katz was spot on with his assessment of the Bruins' defensive prowess. They ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in terms of opponent points per game (65.1) and turnovers forced per contest (15.3). They are also the third-best rebounding team, limiting the number of shots their opponents have taken.
The big question will be, can UCLA's offense keep pace against many of the high-scoring teams in the conference? It is the fourth-lowest scoring team in the Big Ten (74.9 ppg) while being one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the conference.
There is a potential quarterfinal rematch between the Bruins and No. 5-seed Wisconsin (23-8, 13-7), a team that UCLA beat in a shootout earlier this season, but also possesses the fourth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten.
If UCLA receives serviceable guard play with steady scoring production, the defense will take care of most of the work. Coach Mick Cronin prides his team on winning games on the defensive end, which will be no different this Friday as the Bruins seek their first Big Ten championship.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.