Mick Cronin, UCLA Looking for Consistency
The UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7) are hours away from facing their in-state rivals, the USC Trojans (15-15, 7-12) at Pauley Pavilion in the final home game of the season. With a lot on the table for both sides, this game means much more than just the crosstown showdown.
UCLA is jockeying for their best possible position in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments with a win and seeking to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They took care of business on the road earlier this year and must find a way to down their rival in their own arena.
The Bruins took the opening matchup this season back in late January, earning an 82-76 road win at the Galen Center. They will seek to complete the season series sweep and head into the conference tournament with momentum and a two-game win streak.
On Thursday, UCLA coach Mick Cronin sounded off on the upcoming rivalry battle, crediting how difficult it has been to win games in the Big Ten in his first year coaching in the league. Even with limited opportunities, Cronin is striving to build his team to being one that can make some noise in March.
"First of all, it's a rivalry game, so you never want to let your rival beat you on your home floor, for your fanbase, for your job security," Cronin said.
"But look, 99% of these games in this league, it's hard to win. It's hard to win because when you start talking about fighting spirit and competitiveness, it's not that you're not sweating or trying; it's are you doing it more than them?
"Michigan State's going to win our league because they've been the most consistent, hard-playing team in our league. We're working on becoming that team for the NCAA Tournament. So Saturday is another opportunity to build on what we're trying to become, and obviously, you want to win the rivalry game, so I don't think I have to motivate these guys for Saturday."
The Trojans will be playing for much more than just defeating their rival and spoiling their Senior Day, they are currently in a five-way tie for the third and final spot to be eliminated from the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Only 15 of the 18 conference teams will make it to the postseason this year.
Tip-off is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, 5 pm PT inside of Pauley Pavilion. Senior festivities will take place pregame as the Bruins look to end the regular season on a high note as they enter into win-or-go home mode.
