Stars of the Game for UCLA in Win Over Boston University
UCLA responded to its upset loss against New Mexico with a much better outing against Boston University on Monday night when it downed the Terriers, 71-40.
Several Bruins shined in the victory, which couldn't be said about Friday's loss to the Lobos.
Let's take a look at UCLA's stars of the game from Monday's annihilation.
G Sebastian Mack
The sophomore guard bounced back from a poor outing on Friday, posting 12 points and two assists while getting it done on the defensive end with two steals.
Mack is a valuable spark off the bench for this Bruins team -- his presence will be crucial the rest of the season.
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey was another player who bounced back from Friday's loss, as the transfer sophomore guard was back to the same excellence he displayed in the season opener.
Dailey finished Monday's contest tied for a game-high 13 points while adding three assists and five rebounds. He, too, was impressive on the defense end, posting three steals.
G Lazar Stefanovic
Stefanovic made the most of his first start of the season, as he also registered 13 points, 9 of which were from 3-point land as he went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also recorded an assist and a steal.
Stefanovic did all of this in just 18 minutes. It was a great response from another Bruin who was rather underwhelming in the loss to New Mexico, as the senior guard posted just 2 points (1-of-4 from the field) while committing three turnovers in Friday's contest.
C Aday Mara
Mara, who saw just 5 minutes of play against New Mexico, made his presence felt in Monday's win. The sophomore center tallied 7 points, seven boards and a block in just 10 minutes of play.
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson had the best all-around performance of any Bruin on Monday, totaling 6 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals.
The transfer guard continues to be the versatile asset the Bruins were hoping they would be adding when they landed him this past offseason.
UCLA will look to build off Monday's win when it hosts Lehigh Mountain on Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.