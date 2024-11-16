Stars of the Game for UCLA in Win Over Lehigh
UCLA earned its largest margin of victory yet on the young season on Friday night when it handled Lehigh, 85-45.
The Bruins carried over their outstanding defensive effort from their win over Boston University, holding the Mountain Hawks to just 45 points, including a mere 16 in the first half.
Let's take a look at the Bruins who shined brightest in the victory:
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey continues to be this team's most consistent star, as he led the team in scoring with 17 points on Friday. He also recorded 10 rebounds to notch the double-double.
“Right after that game [against New Mexico], I got a text of Dennis Rodman’s highlights of rebounding," Dailey said after the game. "I watched it, and in practice they were teaching us techniques of how to get around our defender, to get to the glass. I just put all of that together, and we practiced it, we drilled it all week, just being more aggressive towards the glass and not fouling.”
Dailey played a team-high 26 minutes.
C Aday Mara
Mara finished closely behind Dailey in the scoring column with 16 points. He shot an impressive 7-of-8 from the field.
Mara also brought down six rebounds, also the second-most on the team.
He did all of this in just 13 minutes of play.
F Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau bounced back from an underwhelming outing against Boston, finishing Friday's contest with 15 points, going 5-of-7 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. He grabbed five boards as well.
The junior recorded a steal as well.
G Skyy Clark
Clark was nearly perfect from the field, going 3-of-4, including a made 3-pointer, his only attempt from range on the night.
The veteran guard and first-year Bruin posted 9 points in the win and also tallied two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Clark continues to be one of the more sneaky assets on this Bruins team.
UCLA will stay at home for its next game, a matchup with Idaho State on Wednesday. The Bruins will be searching for their third straight win. They are 3-0 at home so far.
