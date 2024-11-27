Stars of the Game for UCLA in Win Over Southern Utah
UCLA continues to roll, most recently having defeated Southern Utah by 45 points in what was the fifth game of the Bruins' six-game homestand.
A number of Bruins contributed to the win, including some who haven't been as impactful as of late.
Let's take a look at the stars of the game.
G Lazar Stefanovic
Stefanovic was by far the Bruins' top-performing player in Tuesday's win. The senior guard scored 19 points while going 3-of-3 from deep. He also grabbed five boards and recorded a steal.
He did all of this while coming off the bench.
"You always have to stay ready," Stefanovic said after the game. "We’ve got a lot of guys who can score, a lot of good players on the team, so you’ve got to stay ready when you’re coming off of the bench. Starting doesn’t matter, the point is to help the team win the game. That’s what we’re here for.”
G Eric Dailey Jr.
When you consider his consistency and all-around game, Dailey might be the Bruins' best player.
The sophomore guard shined again on Tuesday, tallying 15 with efficient shooting, going 6-of-8 from the field. He also continued his success defensively, posting two steals.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews was able to build on his strong outing against Cal State Fullerton, scoring 11 points, his most since the season opener against Rider when he dropped 14. He also dished out three assists.
"I’m just taking what the defense is giving me. I felt like in this game, they were in drop, and I had a lot of chances to get to my mid-range pullup," Andrews said. "I felt like once I made the first one, the second one, I started getting more confident. My teammates trust me to keep shooting it, so after that, I got hot.”
G Trent Perry
Fresh off a career outing, Perry contributed in multiple areas on Tuesday, recording 9 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. The team finished the game with 15 steals in total.
He continues to be a promising asset to this Bruins team and one who has the potential to be a star.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.