Tale of Two Games: UCLA Guard Bounces Back With Admirable Showing
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was not happy with Bruins guard Dylan Andrews' performance against Idaho State on Wednesday.
The junior guard was a defensive liability in the victory, and Cronin made it known.
“I wasn’t pleased at all," the head coach said after the game. "He got scored on every time.”
Offensively, Andrews only recorded 3 points off of a mere two attempts from the field.
On Friday, Andrews turned things around in the Bruins' win over Cal State Fullerton. The veteran posted 8 points, going 3-of-8 from the field, including two makes from beyond the arc. He also tallied four assists for the second straight game.
This time, Cronin was much more pleased.
“All I care is that he got four assists and no turnovers, and he got four deflections, which ties his whole season," Cronin said after Friday's victory. "It’s an area where he and I are going to change. You can’t get a deflection with your hands in your pocket. You have to either chase down a loose ball or you’ve got to deflect a pass. That takes effort, and your mind has got to be on that. He has to improve, and we talked about it, and he did tonight. We talked about it with him and Trent [Perry] because Trent has long arms. But you’re useless if your hands are dead and you’re making no effort. It’s a huge part of defense.”
Andrews has made three starts in four games so far this season. He's made his impact felt in the scoring column and through ball distribution, as the junior is averaging 7.3 points per game and 4.0 assists.
What will be key now for Andrews is consistency. No more are the days when he was an underclassman who could get away with non-effective showings -- he has to bring it game in and game out.
As conference play approaches, Andrews needs to find a rhythm. And the effort he displayed defensively on Friday also needs to present every single game.
Andrews can be a key role player for this team. He further proved that in Friday's win.
