Bruins Earn Another 30-Point Win On Friday Night
The UCLA Bruins (5-1) continue to dominate lesser opponents as they whooped up on Cal State Fullerton, 80-47, at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. A handful of Bruins achieved double-digit point totals and continued to show improvements in their weaker aspects from a few games ago.
The Bruins dominated down low, scoring half of their points in the paint (40). Sophomore center had an impressive game, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds in just 13 minutes of play. It marks the second time that the 7-3 center has scored 10 or more points this season.
The leader in a majority of stats was senior leader guard Kobe Johnson. The USC transfer had the team lead in points scored (12), assists (5), rebounds (6) and steals (6). He continues to show that he can positively impact the game in many more ways than putting the ball in the hoop.
Freshman guard Trent Perry had a career-high 10 points in his first year of college basketball, connecting on both of his three-point attempts. Perry added two rebounds and a pair of assists in his most complete performance of the season.
Two of the Bruins' best transfers stayed the course as sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau both posted 11 points. Bilodeau finished with four rebounds while Dailey had three and each guy had a pair of assists in the win.
The Bruins still found a way to win easily without having their greatest shooting day. They were coming off a game where they shot over 50% from the field and over 60% from three-point range. They still shot 50% from the field but were just 6-18 from beyond the arc.
One area of improvement showed its teeth in the win. The Titans earned 13 offensive rebounds which was fairly inexcusable considering the size advantage that the Bruins had. Against the nationally ranked teams that are nearing on the schedule, the Bruins cannot allow that to happen.
The Bruins did do a good job of lowering their turnover count, giving the ball away just seven times, their lowest total of the year. On the defensive end, they continue to wreak havoc with 21 forced turnovers with 27 points off those turnovers. They are becoming a much better defensive team.
Three days of rest are on the horizon for the Bruins as they will practice a few times before they play yet another home game against Southern Utah (5-1), next Tuesday. It will be the final warm-up game for the Bruins before they tip off Big Ten play at home against the Washington Huskies.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.